Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.27 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FOX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,743,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $82,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in FOX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,079,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,153,000 after buying an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

FOX Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

