Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.40 Million Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 234.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile



Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

