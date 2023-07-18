Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,893 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

