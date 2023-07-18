Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.43 Million Stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,982,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,728 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $271.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.97. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.50 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total transaction of $1,167,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,267.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.84, for a total value of $1,167,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,708,267.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $66,432.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,132,139.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,791. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

