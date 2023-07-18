Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $1.35 Million in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 329,849 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Harmony Gold Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $24,339,000. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $7,335,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,624,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 0.2 %

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.