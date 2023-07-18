Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,033,950 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.18, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

