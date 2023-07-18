Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 3,316 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 152.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3,425.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $309.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.