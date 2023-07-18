Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,078 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,158,000 after acquiring an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Read More

