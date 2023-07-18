Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $195.89 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,187,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Apple were worth $195,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,471,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 31,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

