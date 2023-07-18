Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Masonite International worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Masonite International Trading Up 2.2 %

Masonite International stock opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.62. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $104.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

