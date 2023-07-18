McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 745 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.3% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,845 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,175.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,365,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,628,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

