MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,972 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $193.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.20 and a 200 day moving average of $162.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

