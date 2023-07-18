Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $247.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.97.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

