Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Meritage Homes worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 49.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $146.64. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.62.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.