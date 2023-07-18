Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $361.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $277.00 to $361.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on META. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.84.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $310.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $796.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $316.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,672 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,576 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.