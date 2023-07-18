MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,745 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of MGE Energy worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $86.27.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.21). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $217.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

