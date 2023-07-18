Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Unique Wealth LLC

Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.5% of Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 49,010 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,423 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 72,488 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.0% during the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 46,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $345.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.15. The company has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

