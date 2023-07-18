Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Reduced by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,180 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $345.73 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $351.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. DA Davidson raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

