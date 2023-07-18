Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $390.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $341.24.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $345.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35.1% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

