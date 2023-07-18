MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Mizuho

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of MDXG opened at $7.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.56 million, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.54. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,987 shares of company stock valued at $474,642. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 385,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

