Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after buying an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total transaction of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $875,996 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.33.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $356.41 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $357.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.