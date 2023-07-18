Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a sell rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $395.09.

Netflix stock opened at $450.05 on Monday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $188.40 and a 12 month high of $456.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

