NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 43,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $464.61 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 241.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

