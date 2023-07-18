NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,641,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 222,243 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of NVIDIA worth $2,400,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $464.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 241.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.14.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

