NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lessened by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 7.8% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.14.

Shares of NVDA opened at $464.61 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

