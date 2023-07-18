NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,076 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $464.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 241.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.14.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.