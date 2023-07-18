Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 1.1% in the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,907 over the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

