Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2,393.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

