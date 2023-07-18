Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $107,777,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ares Management by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 484,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,383,000. 48.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $3,431,322.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,449,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 651,234 shares of company stock worth $14,032,805 and sold 19,421,576 shares worth $469,241,265. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Management Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

Shares of ARES opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.