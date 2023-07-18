Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 162 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in State Street by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in State Street by 159.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in State Street by 3,005.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 702,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,484,000 after buying an additional 679,772 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 834,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after buying an additional 444,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STT. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

