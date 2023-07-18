Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

