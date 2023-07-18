Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 110.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -96.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

