Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.