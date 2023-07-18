Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 165,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,771,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

