Parallel Advisors LLC Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report) by 295.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,114,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 1,096.4% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 249,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 228,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period.

BATS:BBAX opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

