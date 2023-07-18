Parallel Advisors LLC Has $148,000 Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $89.06. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.