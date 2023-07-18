Parallel Advisors LLC Has $158,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.71.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $421.75 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $425.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

