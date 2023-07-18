Parallel Advisors LLC Has $159,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

