Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after buying an additional 357,868 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after buying an additional 762,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,345,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $473,670,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $46.20 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

