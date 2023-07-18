Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 266.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 41,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 44.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $88.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The business had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. Analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 39.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

