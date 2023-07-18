Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $345.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.13. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.