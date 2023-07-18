Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $16,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 501.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NEU opened at $430.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.90. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $436.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $702.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

