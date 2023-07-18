Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,293 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.