Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:L opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $63.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

