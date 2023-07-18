Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Waters by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Waters by 7.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.09.

Waters Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WAT opened at $269.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $248.18 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.30.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

