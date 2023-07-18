Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,644 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WF. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 162,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:WF opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

