Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.