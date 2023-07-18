Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after buying an additional 55,220 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 27,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $242.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.57.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

