Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 744.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

ORIX stock opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.78 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

