Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinterest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $29.15 on Monday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 577,686 shares of company stock worth $14,564,334. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Pinterest by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 148.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 83,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 49,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $870,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

